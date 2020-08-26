Kenosha Protest Shooting Suspect Stood Front Row at Trump Rally in January
HIS PAST
The suspect who allegedly fatally shot two people and injured one last night at a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin stood front row at a rally for President Donald Trump in January, according to video footage. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, posted a TikTok from the event just feet away from the podium at a January 30 rally in Des Moines, Iowa as a speaker praised the president in an introduction. BuzzFeed News matched the clip with CSPAN footage that showed Rittenhouse standing to the left of the podium as the commander-in-chief spoke. Protesters gathered Tuesday night in Kenosha to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by local police. Rittenhouse, by contrast, attended in support of law enforcement as a vigilante. He professed support for the “Blue Lives Matter” movement multiple times on social media, which opposes the Black Lives Matter movement and supports law enforcement. He was arrested Wednesday morning in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.