Kenosha Sheriff Was Forced to Apologize in 2018 for Saying Some Suspects ‘Aren’t Worth Saving’
VILE TIRADE
In the wake of anti-police brutality riots in Kenosha, Sheriff David Beth is facing renewed backlash for a wild 2018 rant in which he claimed some criminal suspects “aren’t worth saving.” Enraged about the arrest of five Black men who allegedly shoplifted $5,000 of gear from a mall then went on a car chase that ended with a collision with another car, Beth said: “I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren't worth saving... We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives... Let’s put them in jail. Let’s stop them from, truly, at least some of these males, going out and getting 10 other women pregnant and having small children. Let's put them away. At some point, we have to stop being politically correct.”
Beth later wrote an apology, saying he should have remained focused on the incident itself and not let his emotions “get the better of me.” The sheriff also met with the Kenosha NAACP over the incident.