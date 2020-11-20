CHEAT SHEET
    Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Released From Jail on $2 Million Bond

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    The Washington Post/YouTube

    Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and weapons offenses, was released from custody Friday after his attorney paid a $2 million cash bond. The teenager fatally shot two people and injured a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in August this year. His legal team have insisted he was acting in self defense after the protesters tried to attack him. They raised millions of dollars for Rittenhouse’s defense after fashioning him into a hero on the far right.

