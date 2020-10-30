Kenosha Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Should Be Extradited to Wisconsin, Court Rules

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Kenosha Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Should Be Extradited to Wisconsin, Court RulesTAKE HIM AWAYBlake MontgomeryReporterPublished Oct. 30, 2020 5:05PM ET Nam Y. Huh/ReutersKyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old vigilante accused of killing two people and wounding a third at an August Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, should be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges, an Illinois judge ruled Friday. The teenager’s defense had filed a writ of habeas corpus contesting the extradition request, which was denied. Rittenhouse, who lives in Illinois, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. Video from the protest showed him attempting to surrender to Kenosha police after the shooting, though officers did not arrest him. He was taken into custody in Lake County, Illinois the next day.Read it at Chicago Tribune