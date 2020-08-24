Wisconsin Police Shoot Black Man as He’s Getting in Car

Video surfaced Sunday night of police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting a Black man in the back as he got into a car.

Witnesses told the Kenosha News that the man had just tried to break up a fight between two women. Video posted online shows him walking to a car, trailed by police, and opening the driver’s side door.

One cop grabbed him by the back of the T-shirt and at least one opened fire. A fusillade of shots was heard as bystanders screamed in horror.

A spokesman for the Kenosha Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police said in a brief statement that the man was life-flighted to a Milwaukee hospital and was in serious condition.

A state agency was investigating the shooting.

The incident comes two days after a Black man was shot dead by police in Lafayette, Louisiana, as he walked away from officials—another confrontation that was captured on video.

Cops fired 11 bullets at Trayford Pellerin outside a gas station while responding to a report of a disturbance involving a knife-wielding man.

Lafayette police said Pellerin walked away from them as they approached to arrest him and was not stopped by a Taser.

“They did my brother wrong,” Treneca Pellerin wrote on Facebook.

The NAACP and the ACLU decried the Pellerin shooting, and his family is being represented by Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer who handled the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor cases.