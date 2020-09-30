Kentucky AG Asks to Delay Release of Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings
MORE TIME PLEASE
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday requested a one-week delay in releasing grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case. Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled the recordings must be made public after public outrage over the decision to indict only one of the officers involved on charges of shooting into a neighboring apartment. One of the jurors also called on Cameron to release the information after questions emerged about the evidence presented. In a motion filed Wednesday, Cameron’s office asked for an extension to protect witnesses involved in the secretive multi-day hearing, particularly by removing the personal information of private citizens named in the recordings. The recording of the grand jury presentation is said to be more than 20 hours long. Smith is expected to rule on the motion later on Wednesday.
Cameron tweeted Wednesday that it was “misleading” to claim the motion was an attempt to delay the release. He said his office was “complying with the Judge’s order” but the audio recording was long and “we filed a motion to request additional time, if the court permits it, to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses (addresses and phone numbers).”