Kentucky Republican Asks Santa for ‘More Ammo’ With Deranged Rifle-Toting Family Christmas Photo
SERIOUSLY?
In an almost incredible failure to read the room, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Saturday shared a photo of himself and his family grinning widely as they all wield rifles—an image he captioned with, “Santa, please bring more ammo,” just days after the latest deadly school shooting. Some might recall that Massey also recently compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust—or that in the wake of the deadly Las Vegas shooting in 2017, he defended bump stocks when even the NRA had warmed to the idea of a federal review. “Merry Christmas!” Massie wrote in his tweet, which gleefully featured a Christmas tree and present emojis alongside the display of of the family arsenal.
The deranged Christmas photo comes just days after Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student at Oxford High School in Michigan, opened fire on his classmates with the same gun his father had purchased days before on Black Friday. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were apprehended Friday after authorities found them hiding in a local artist’s studio. Four students died in the shooting. Ethan Crumbley’s charges include first-degree murder and terrorism; his parents have pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.