CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kentucky Cops: Mom Shot 10-Year-Old, Tried to Cut Out His Tongue
HORRIFIC
Read it at Courier Journal
The charges were so horrifying that a judge doubled Kaitlyn Higgins’ bond amount on Thursday. The 28-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, mom is accused of fatally shooting her 10-year-old son Kyon and trying to cut out his tongue. The Courier Journal reports that a witness saw Higgins with a gun and the dead child wrapped in a blanket on Tuesday and called police—who found the boy’s body in the trunk of his mother’s car. At her arraignment, Higgins tearfully complained she had not been able to call anyone from jail. “So I don’t even know where my child’s being buried or anything,” she said. The judge hiked her bond from $250,000 to $500,000.