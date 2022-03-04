CHEAT SHEET
Kentucky Jailer Accused of Strangling Inmate Then Lying About It
A Kentucky jail deputy has been busted for allegedly strangling a pre-trial inmate then lying about it twice. The feds allege Gregory Evans, 50, assaulted the inmate in Madison County Detention Center in April 2020. But in a follow-up report, he claimed that the inmate had refused to obey a command to turn and face the wall, and had tried to pull away from deputies. In a subsequent interview with the FBI, Evans allegedly doubled down, saying he’d ordered the inmate to face the wall repeatedly but he refused. Both claims were false, the Department of Justice said in a press release announcing that Evans had been indicted for violating the inmate’s right to be free from excessive force, falsifying records and lying to the FBI.