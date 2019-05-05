Bettors Lose $9 Million on Kentucky Derby Disqualification

Horse-racing fans who bet on Maximum Security to win, place or show in the Kentucky Derby lost a combined $9 million when the favorite was disqualified, according to ESPN. Maximum Security was the first to cross the finish line but the victory was reversed for impeding other horses, leaving 65-1 longshot Country House the new winner. TwinSpires.com reported that the largest bets on Maximum Security across the country were $8,000 to win, $1,495,408 to place and $1,272,082 to show. Only $520,907 was bet on Country House—the largest a $2,500 win wager that paid $162,500.