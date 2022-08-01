Kentucky Death Toll Rises to 33 as Rescue Teams Scramble to Find Missing People
‘STILL FINDING BODIES’
Disastrous flooding in Kentucky has left 33 people dead as of Sunday night as rescue teams desperately continue to search for missing people. On Sunday morning, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said 26 people had died in his state after record rainfall. But as the day progressed, another seven deaths were clocked from various authorities. “This is the most devastating and deadly flooding event in my lifetime,” Beshear said. Four of those killed were children. It’s not yet clear how many people are missing as local officials have reported people taking photographs of loved ones they haven’t heard from into police stations. When asked about the role of climate change in the catastrophe, Beshear said he hadn’t spoken about it yet while there are still potentially thousands of people with “nothing at the moment.” “We are still finding bodies,” he said. “To talk to parents who have lost children about solar panels, they don’t want to talk about that right now. Right now our job is to find those that are missing, our job is to help families suffering, and we can have that larger conversation later.”