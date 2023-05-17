Kentucky GOP Nominee Thanks Donald Trump After Landslide Win
‘TRUMP CULTURE’
Donald Trump’s favored religious conservative candidate in Kentucky has won the gubernatorial primary, with state Republicans voting Daniel Cameron to challenge current Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in the upcoming general election. Cameron, the current Attorney General of Kentucky, thanked the former president in his acceptance speech, claiming “the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky.” Trump himself had yet to comment on Tuesday night. In a surprise twist, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his support for Craft hours before the polls closed. “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. The results in Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial primary tonight reaffirm that, Alex Pfeiffer, spokesman for the Make America Great Again PAC, tweeted. “Republican voters stand with President Trump, not Ron DeSantis. It's time to unite around Donald Trump.”