McConnell’s Home State Governor Delivers Brutal Warning

Andy Beshear isn’t letting up on his crusade against Mitch McConnell.

The Kentucky governor, 48, issued a fearless forecast on the 84-year-old senator’s legacy as the public continues to demand answers on his weeks-long absence from Congress.

“Mitch McConnell cares about his legacy, and he’s ruining it,” Beshear said on his podcast on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s a positive legacy, but I know he thinks his legacy is being the longest-serving majority leader in the Senate’s history,” he continued. “Well, guess what? On his Wikipedia page five years from now, that’s going to be a paragraph. But what we’re going through right now is going to be a page.”

Beshear has repeatedly pressed Republican leadership and McConnell on his mysterious health crisis.

The Kentucky governor has sent scathing letters to both McConnell and Senate Majority Leader John Thune demanding answers and an investigation.

In the letter to Thune, obtained by the Daily Beast, Beshear said he was writing “under the assumption that [McConnell] is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition.”

“As Governor of the state he serves, I am calling on him to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of his capability to serve, or resign,” Beshear wrote.

Though McConnell’s office has released two proof-of-life photos since he was hospitalized on June 14, skeptics have said they won’t be satisfied until they see video proving that the ailing senator is on the mend.

“If Senator McConnell is unwilling to voluntarily show that he still has the capacity to serve, I will insist that you, as the Majority Leader of the Senate, fully investigate his condition, report to the American people, and begin the process if warranted,” Beshear wrote in his letter to Thune.

Mitch McConnell's office has released two proof-of-life photos since he was hospitalized on June 14. Office of Mitch McConnell

He similarly told McConnell to “provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.”

The governor’s campaign has faced pushback from Sen. Rand Paul, who has dubbed it a “campaign ploy by Beshear to look relevant.”

“I was also asked to respond to Rand Paul saying I was grandstanding on this,” Beshear said on his podcast. “Well, Rand Paul is another Republican U.S. senator from Kentucky in D.C. right now.”