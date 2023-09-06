CHEAT SHEET
    Kentucky Guv Slams Rand Paul PAC for Using Daughter in Ad

    NO KID GLOVES

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

    Jon Cherry/Reuters

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is slamming a political action committee for showing his young daughter in a new ad that criticizes his COVID policies. “There should be lines that don’t get crossed, even in heated political campaigns. And using your opponent’s kids in an attack ad is one such line,” campaign spokesman Eric Hyers tweeted. The Lexington Herald-Leader said the Protect Freedom PAC, which is tied to Sen. Rand Paul, did not respond to requests for comment on the ad, which began airing Monday. Beshear is running for re-election against Republican Daniel Cameron.

