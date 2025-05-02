Andy Beshear Teases 2028 Presidential Run
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear opened the door for a 2028 presidential run—just a bit. The red state Democrat, in an interview with Louisville station WDRB, said that he would be motivated to run in part to build a better future for his two children. “If you’d asked me a couple years ago if this is something I’d consider, I probably wouldn’t have, but I don’t want to leave a broken country to my kids,” he explained. “So if I’m somebody that can bring this nation together, hopefully find some common ground, it’s something I’ll consider.” Beshear, who was reportedly on the short list of vice presidential candidates for Kamala Harris’ campaign last year, is in his second and final term as governor. Last month, Beshear launched a podcast, in which he has staked out a moderate tone. “Far too much of what we see out there tries to put us in a box, is this talking head versus that talking head,” he said in the pilot episode. “It tries to make everything D or R, red or blue, left or right, and we know the world’s so much more complicated than that.”