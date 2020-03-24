Kentucky Governor Blasts ‘Callous’ Attendees of ‘Coronavirus Party’ as COVID-19 Cases Climb
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 39 new cases of the new coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, including one individual who attended a “coronavirus party.” According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Beshear said a group of 20-somethings attended the party and he believed the individuals there knew someone was infected. The governor added that he was “mad” about the situation. “Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt,” he said. “We are battling for the health and the lives of our parents and our grandparents. Don’t be callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that will hurt other people.” Kentucky now has at least 163 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Beshear also said he would order all businesses not providing “life-sustaining” services to close their shops by Thursday night. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, and other essential businesses will remain open. The order will reportedly last for 10 days and could be renewed after that time frame.