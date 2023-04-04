Kentucky High School Football Player Dies After Scrimmage Head Injury
‘NO WORDS’
A Kentucky high school varsity football player who suffered a brain injury while training with his team last week has died, local authorities said Monday. Andrew Dodson, who played tight end and defensive end, was finishing his junior year at Pulaski County High School in Somerset, Kentucky. Dodson was running the ball in a Friday scrimmage when he was tackled by a teammate, his father told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” Alan Dodson said. “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.” In a statement announcing the teenager’s death, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association said, “No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these. We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him.”