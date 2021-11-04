‘Exploding Toilet’ Prank Seriously Injured School Worker’s Groin: Lawsuit
BOMB THE BOWL
An employee at a Kentucky high school has filed a lawsuit against the school district after a prank involving a toilet and an improvised explosive device allegedly left him with serious burns, cuts, and bruises. Daniel C. Rice, a maintenance worker at Corbin High School, filed against Corbin Independent Schools, as well as the three co-workers the suit claims were behind the prank. Court documents have alleged that Duane Logan, Mark Logan, and Finley Thomas placed an IED of multiple firecrackers in the high school maintenance building’s toilet. It exploded when Rice sat down, seriously injuring his genital area. A court filing states that, due to shock, Rice may have suffered a heart attack. The three co-workers also allegedly laughed at Rice as he cried out for help, and refused to provide first aid. The school district has also reportedly threatened to terminate his medical insurance coverage while he is unable to work due to his injuries.