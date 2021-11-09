CHEAT SHEET
    1

    High School Staff Get Slap on Wrist for ‘Man Pageant’ Featuring Student Lap Dances

    ‘POOR PROFESSIONAL JUDGMENT’

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Hazard High School

    The mayor of Hazard, Kentucky, has been handed a written reprimand after he was filmed smiling during a high school homecoming event featuring male students in lingerie giving teachers lap dances. Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who pulls double-duty as the principal of Hazard High School, exhibited “poor professional judgment in that you allowed a student led skit to reach an inappropriate level,” according to the Oct. 27 rebuke. Two other school employees, Larry Thacker and Joshua Hurt, received identical reprimands a day after the so-called “man pageant” was hosted. The event also had female students pretending to serve beer while wearing Hooters t-shirts.

    The Lexington Herald-Leader first obtained the reprimands, which ordered the three men to attend district-approved training at their own expense. Other school records included descriptions of the “man pageant,” in which boys would be competing “in evening wear, swim attire and talent.” The Herald-Leader reported earlier this month that Mobelini had been previously admonished by a state education board, which required him in 2011 to receive training on teen alcohol use and legal liability after high schoolers under his supervision drank alcohol on a trip to a rock concert.

