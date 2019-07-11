CHEAT SHEET
Kentucky House Democrat Says ‘Primary Might Be Helpful’ in Senate Race After McGrath Comments on Kavanaugh
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), the only Democrat representing the state in Congress, said Thursday that a Senate primary could prove “helpful” after Democratic candidate Amy McGrath said she would have voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“It could have gone smoother,” Yarmuth said, according to a report in the Courier-Journal. “By her own admission she made a pretty significant mistake and corrected it. I hope she prepares a little bit better for the rest of the campaign, I'm sure she will.” He added: “I think a primary might be helpful in this situation. Because whoever is going to face off against Mitch McConnell really needs to get their game in shape. Certainly Amy would be a favorite in any kind of primary, but I think it would help her and if somebody else could beat her they would have demonstrated their strength as well.”
McGrath, who has raised an impressive haul in the first days of her campaign against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), drew heat for her remarks about Kavanaugh. She ended up back-pedaling on the comments, saying, “I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no.”