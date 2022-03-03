Kentucky Pol Apologizes for Sick Rant About Jewish Women’s Sex Lives
COME AGAIN?
A Kentucky state representative has apologized for bizarrely and offensively discussing the sex lives of Jewish women and the Holocaust while debating an anti-abortion bill. Republican Danny Bentley began his fallacious argument by claiming that a pill taken to induce abortions, RU-486, was developed by a Jew during WWII. He then bizarrely implied that the substance was used as a gas in death chambers. And while discussing whether or not Jewish women could be exempt from the proposed anti-abortion legislation, Bentley said, “Did you know that a Jewish woman has less cancer of the cervix than any other race in this country or this world?... And why is that? Because the Jewish women only have one sex partner… They don’t have multiple sex partners.” After Jewish leaders, including the only Jewish member of the state’s legislature, denounced the comments, Bentley—who happens to be a pharmacist—said, “I meant absolutely no harm in my comments today and sincerely apologize for any they caused...I clearly should have been more sensitive with my comments.”