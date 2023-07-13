Kentucky Man Busted For Decorating Home With Remains of ‘Dead Friends’
An FBI search of a Kentucky apartment on Tuesday allegedly turned up some macabre decor: dozens of human remains, including skulls, spines, femurs and hip bones, all belonging to the tenant, James Nott. The revelation comes as authorities crack down on a recently uncovered ring of body part traffickers, which allegedly includes remains swiped from a Harvard Medical School morgue. The body parts in Nott’s home, which are detailed in a criminal complaint, were arranged like household ornaments, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. The complaint also alleges that Nott was in contact with other alleged body parts purveyors and had posted about trying to sell them on social media. When police asked Nott if anybody else was home during the search, he allegedly responded: “Only my dead friends.”