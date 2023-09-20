Kentucky Man Killed After Bee Swarm Attacks Him on His Porch

Read it at WJHL-TV
A Kentucky man has died after being stung by a swarm of bees while moving a bag of potting soil on his porch. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office said relatives of the 59-year-old victim performed CPR on him before he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. on Monday. Authorities, who withheld the man’s name until family could be notified, did not say whether the victim was allergic to bees or how many times he was stung by the insects who had taken up residence in the soil bag.