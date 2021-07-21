CHEAT SHEET
Kentucky Man Charged for Leaving Disabled Wife in Car for 5 Days
A Kentucky man has been charged with first-degree criminal abuse after leaving his disabled wife in a car for five days. Michael Redmon is the caretaker for his wife, Sherrie, who told law enforcement that her husband had left her in their pickup truck when she asked to be taken to a hospital in Frankfort County. Sherrie Redmond was trapped in the car from Monday, July 12 to Saturday when her husband finally drove her to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Authorities say Sherrie was in the car for so long that “she was sticking to the seat,” forcing EMS help get her out. She was covered in feces and urine with multiple skin sores. Redmon is being held in the county jail with a $10,000 cash bond.