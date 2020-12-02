Kentucky Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering 23-Year-Old Mom Savannah Spurlock
‘JUSTICE WAS SERVED’
Nearly two years after Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock’s death, the man who killed her has pleaded guilty. David Sparks admitted to killing the 23-year-old mother of infant twins in January 2019. He was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering. Kentucky commonwealth attorney Andy Sims said “justice was served.” Surveillance footage caught Spurlock leaving a bar with Sparks and two other men. Sparks took the young mom to his home and at some point the other two men left. The next morning, Sparks killed Spurlock and buried her body, which was wrapped in a rug, on his family farm, prosecutors said.
Spurlock’s body was found months after she went missing, at which point investigators noticed the rug she’d been wrapped in was similar to one in Sparks’ home. After killing Spurlock, he called his sister to ask where to get another rug like the one she had purchased for his bedroom. “I knew from the beginning he killed her, and it was important for me that he stood in court and admitted it,” Sims said. Sparks will be sentenced later this month, and will likely receive a sentence of 50 years.