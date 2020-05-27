CHEAT SHEET
Kentucky Man Who Hanged Governor in Effigy Fired From His Job
A Kentucky protester who hanged an effigy of the state’s governor to decry stay-at-home orders has been fired from his job, according to a statement the company posted to Twitter. On Sunday, two armed demonstrators hanged a mockup of Democratic Governor Andy Beshear during a protest at the Kentucky State Capitol, eliciting strong condemnations from lawmakers and defiance from Beshear himself. Even the state Republican party, no friend of Beshear, said the display was “unacceptable.” A human resources manager for the Neil Huffman Auto Group said in a statement Tuesday, “Following an internal investigation on this matter, the employee was terminated. There is no place for hate or intolerance at any of our dealerships.”