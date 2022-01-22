Grinning Kentucky Mom Opts for High-Speed Chase to Evade Child Abuse Charges
GRAN STUPIDO
A Kentucky woman decided the best way to avoid child abuse charges would be to lead officers on a high-speed car chase, almost killing a trooper in the process, according to authorities. Brittany A. Kimsey’s daughter called police on Thursday to say her mom had assaulted her. But when cops arrived at their Graves County home, Kimsey, 32, had already fled in her red Chevy. When she was located at an intersection, she sped off at over 100 mph, leading officers down a variety of McCracken County roads before attempting to collide with an officer, authorities allege. The pursuit ended after Kimsey eventually crashed her car. After receiving medical treatment, Kimsey was arrested for first-degree child abuse and attempted murder of a police officer, among a plethora of other charges. Her child was put in the custody of a family member.