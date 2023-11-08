Read it at Associated Press
Kentucky officials were forced to correct what they called “absurd” conspiracies circulating online that a gas leak at one polling place in Louisville was planned as an election rigging tactic by Democrats to steal the state’s gubernatorial election. Chris Whelan, a spokesperson for Louisville Gas & Electric, told the Associated Press that there was a “legitimate instance of a gas leak” from a faulty stove at Highland Baptist Church, which dissipated after the stove was turned off. He called any claims that the leak was planned—or even that it affected the number of votes cast—“patently absurd.”