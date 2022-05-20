Kentucky Pediatrician Charged With Hiring Hitman to Kill Ex-Husband
IT’S *NEVER* A REAL HITMAN
A Kentucky pediatrician is facing federal charges for attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Unfortunately for Stephanie Russell, 52, the supposed killer turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. Russell, who sees patients at KidzLife Pediatrics in the Louisville area, had reportedly been locked in a bitter custody battle with her ex. After agreeing to pay the “hitman” $7,000 to knock him off, Russell left a down payment of $3,500 in a drop box outside her medical office, with a promise to hand over the balance once the murder took place, according to the feds. Russell, who allegedly tried to hire a hitman for the same job once before, was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday on one count of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.