MAGA Rebel Slams Trump’s Nasty Farm Site

One of President Donald Trump’s top Republican foes couldn’t hide his disgust at the White House’s latest gimmick.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, 55, slammed the administration over OnlyFarms.gov, a new government website that parodies OnlyFans, the online subscription service known as a hub for adult content.

On Friday, the White House announced the launch of a webpage touting the Trump administration’s agriculture agenda.

The site opens with clips of President Donald Trump in a cowboy hat. OnlyFarms.gov

“Curious how American farmers are benefiting right now — or exactly how much each state has saved?” it wrote in an X post that links to OnlyFarms.gov.

The site opens with clips of the 79-year-old president sporting a white cowboy hat in the Oval Office with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins smiling behind him. It provides a fact sheet listing the administration’s supposed wins, including “cutting red tape, lowering costs” and “supporting farmers and rural communities.”

But that’s not what Massie took issue with.

Thomas Massie wasn't having it. Thomas Massie on X

“Your tax dollars are paying for the USDA to parody a porn site,” he said on X Saturday morning. “They should delete the tweet and the URL.”

In a separate post replying to the White House account, he wrote: “Can you arrest Epstein’s co-conspirators instead of riffing on a porn site ?”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Massie’s remarks and the decision to name the website after OnlyFans.

Massie hit the website in two separate X posts. Thomas Massie on X

The site was launched just after Rollins, 53, joined Trump in welcoming farmers to the White House amid rising costs. The event introduced “Product of the USA” labels as part of a marketing push to promote products “born, raised, harvested, and processed right here in America.”

“Boots are BACK at the White House!🤠” Rollins wrote in an X post.

Brooke Rollins bizarrely suggested that boots were once taboo at the White House. Brooke Rollins on X

Trump himself made bizarre sex-related quips on Friday.

The president was in Florida for a forum hosted by the Future Investment Initiative Institute, which is run by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

During his speech, Trump invited the audience of global investors and other business leaders to ask him questions in the weirdest way possible.

“I’m asked to take a few questions, and unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened. I don’t ask for screening of the questions,” he said.