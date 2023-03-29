Kentucky’s GOP-Led Legislature Overrides Guv’s Veto of Anti-Trans Bill
‘TRANS KIDS WILL DIE’
The Republican-led Kentucky legislature on Wednesday voted to override the Democratic governor’s veto of one of the most extreme anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the country, clearing the way for it to go into effect in late June. The override of Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto was pushed through the Senate by a margin of 29-8, and through the House by 76-23. The bill, known as SB 150, bans all gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, and requires doctors to take steps to detransition trans youth in their care. It also imposes restrictions on the school lives of trans students, allowing teachers to misgender them and heavily restricting their access to bathrooms aligning with their gender identities. Trans teenager Sun Pacyga, one of several hundred protesters who rallied outside the Kentucky State Capitol on Wednesday before the override, told the Associated Press: “If it passes, the restricted access to gender-affirming health care, I think trans kids will die because of that.”