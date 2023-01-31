Kentucky Secretary of State Represents an Election Denier

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky’s secretary of state, who oversees elections, is still working as an attorney for an election denier, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Michael Adams does legal work for the campaign of Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who chaired Donald Trump’s 2016 “election integrity” commission and worked in 2020 to overturn the results of that election. The newspaper notes the arrangement is unusual but not illegal, and Adams defended it. “I think if an election denier slips and falls, he can still get a lawyer who’s gonna represent him despite having opinions that maybe aren’t shared by everybody,” he said.