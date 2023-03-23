Rand Paul: I Wouldn’t Let My Kids Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
‘MALPRACTICE’
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Thursday that he wouldn’t vaccinate his children against COVID-19, expressing concerns about the risk of heart inflammation. “I think the risks of the vaccine are greater than the risks of the disease,” Paul told The Hill. “The risks of the disease are almost non-existent.” The licensed doctor also suggested that there was “room to debate” the number of vaccines young people should receive, but insisted that giving a young patient three jabs was “malpractice,” due to the risk of myocarditis. “I don’t think there’s any evidence to give three vaccines,” he said. The American Heart Association has said that myocarditis has been observed in about 1 in 15,000 men aged between 16 and 19 who have received three COVID shots, and that such cases are almost always mild, with patients recovering in a matter of days. Paul has long been skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic mitigation measures, and notably called for people to “resist” government policies for fighting the virus in August 2021. “They can’t arrest all of us,” he said at the time.