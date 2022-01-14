One-Time ‘Sexy Farmer’ Pleads Guilty to Capitol Riot Charge
FARM-TO-JAIL
A Kentucky man who once placed 4th in a ‘Sexy Farmer’ contest has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a plea deal filed Friday, Jordan T. Revlett admitted to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a maximum of six months in jail. In exchange for Revlett’s guilty plea, the government agreed to drop three additional counts, which included violent entry and disorderly conduct charges. After Revlett was honored in 2019 for his chiseled body and boyish smile, he posted on social media: “I’d like to thank everyone that voted for me, almost 8,000 votes. This started as a contest, but it turned into much more than that for me.” While free on a personal recognizance bond for his role in the Capitol riot, Revlett has been active on Twitter, retweeting pro-Trump and anti-vaccine messages.
Sentencing is set for April 22.