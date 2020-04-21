Kentucky Lawmaker Charged With Strangulation, Allegedly Tried to Hog-Tie Woman
A Kentucky lawmaker has been arrested after allegedly trying to “hog-tie” a woman before strangling her with an ethernet cable until she passed out, authorities said. Kentucky state Rep. Robert Goforth, 44, was charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree assault, and third-degree terroristic threatening on Tuesday morning after the alleged incident that occurred in front of three small children, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said. The former Republican gubernatorial candidate is currently being held at Laurel County Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Authorities said the woman, who has not been identified, reported the alleged assault around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived, the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck, and arms, and said Goforth had made several attempts to “hog-tie her.” Later, the legislator allegedly strangled the woman with an “Ethernet cord from a kitchen drawer and threatened to kill her,” according to police.