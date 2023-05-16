Kentucky Teacher Suspended After Student’s KKK Class Project Costume
EXTRA CREDIT
A Kentucky teacher has been suspended after allowing a middle school student to don a KKK costume for a history project. The school district’s superintendent told LEX18 that he is “extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident,” adding that the teacher is suspended pending a personnel investigation. But now, one student in the history class is coming to the teacher’s defense. “There’s no reason to be offended by it,” Jaxson Clark, an eighth grader, told LEX18 with his mother’s permission. “You can’t be mad over a school assignment that teaches history, you have to learn history to make sure you don’t redo it.” Clark, who insists that “there was no racist movement behind it,” said the project was given as an extra credit assignment by the teacher, who approved that student’s KKK costume choice.