Third-Grader Dies After Choking on Bouncy Ball at School
TRAGIC
A Kentucky third-grader died this week after choking on a bouncy ball at school. Landon McCubbins, 8, was at Boston School on Monday when he first started choking. His mother, Lauren Bagshaw, told local media that first responders were quick to spring into action, and the boy was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Louisville, but he died. The family has expressed shock at the tragic turn of events. “He just choked on a ball something you never think, with a kid that age, you would have to worry about something like that,” his aunt, Emma McCubbins, told local station WHAS. Further details of McCubbins’ death have not been released, and it’s not clear if police are investigating the incident further. The school has said it will have counselors on campus next week to help McCubbins’ classmates grieve their sudden loss.