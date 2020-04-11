Kentucky to Take Down License Plate Numbers and Quarantine Anyone Who Attends Easter Mass

CHEAT SHEET
    Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has warned devout Christians that anyone attending Easter Sunday services will be forced to quarantine for 14 days after giving state police the mandate to take down attendees’ license plate numbers. The state says around six churches are planning to hold in-person services despite a stay-at-home order, according to CNN. “Local health officials then will contact the people associated with those vehicles and require them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Beshear said. “This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn't kill someone else.” A number of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases and deaths have been traced to a church in Hopkins County. “Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this,” the governor said. “What we’re asking is for you to love your neighbor as yourself.”

