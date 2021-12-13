Kentucky Guv Confirms 64 Dead, 100+ Unaccounted for After Catastrophic Tornadoes
‘I PRAY IT IS ACCURATE’
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed that there have been at least 64 deaths in just his state as a result of the deadly weekend tornadoes that also ravaged Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas. In addition to the deaths, the governor estimated that about 105 Kentuckians remain unaccounted for. The governor has ordered that flags in all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims. In Mayfield, only 40 of 110 people working in a candle factory were rescued. As of Monday, state officials are working to confirm information from the company that of those who were in the factory, eight are confirmed dead, eight are missing, and more than 90 others had been located. “We feared much, much worse, and again, I pray it is accurate,” Beshear said.