Kentucky Woman Facing Murder Charges for Commanding Pit Bull to Attack Man
Melissa D. Wolke, of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, was arraigned Saturday on murder charges after she allegedly killed a man by commanding her pit bull to attack him. The incident took place Friday when Wolke, 38, physically attacked Donald Abner, 55, jumping on him and ordering her dog to maul him, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene to find Wolke giving her dog “commands to attack” as she also punched the man. Police say Wolke told them she was “going ‘redneck’ on the male subject” and that they had “no option but to eliminate the dog” with gunfire to stop the attack. Police also say that Wolke was “belligerent and aggressive” at the scene. “She appeared to have blood on her hands and feet, and had a large clump of hair in her hands that was consistent with the victim's hair.”