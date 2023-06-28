Kentucky’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors Blocked By Judge
‘JUSTICE IS SERVED’
A federal judge in Kentucky on Wednesday issued a temporary injunction blocking part of the state’s sweeping ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, just hours before the legislation was set to go into effect. U.S. District Judge Hale, an Obama-era appointee, sided with seven minors and their parents who sued state officials over the ban. He said in his ruling that treatments covered by the ban, including puberty blockers and hormones, “are medically appropriate and necessary for some transgender children” based on the available evidence. “Justice is served today as the most egregious parts of Kentucky’s anti-trans law are struck down by a federal judge,” Chris Hartman, executive director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy-oriented Fairness Campaign, said in a statement. The state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who is running for governor, called the ruling a “misguided decision” that “tramples the right” of legislators to do their job. “There is nothing ‘affirming’ about this dangerous approach to mental health,” he continued, “and my office will continue to do everything in our power to defend this law.”