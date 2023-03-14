CHEAT SHEET
    Kentucky's Hardline Anti-Trans Bill Just Got Even More Extreme

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Transgender rights activist waves a transgender flag as they protest the killings of transgender women this year, at a rally in Washington Square Park in New York, U.S., May 24, 2019.

    Demetrius Freeman/Reuters

    A Kentucky bill designed to end gender-affirming care for children has been broadened ahead of a likely vote in the state Senate Tuesday. House Bill 470, sponsored by Republican State Rep. Jennifer Decker, would stop children changing their names on birth certificates if such a change is being made on the grounds of gender identity expression. A committee substitute version of the proposed legislation now also incorporates pieces of “parents’ rights” bills filed in Kentucky. The bill would now include provisions to stop Kentucky schools discussing gender identity or sexual orientation, and districts would be forced to write bathroom policies. Although it doesn’t say what those policies should be, schools would have to have a public comment period from the public and consider statements advocating a “bathroom ban” to stop trans students using restrooms based on their gender identity. It also would allow students to misgender students.

