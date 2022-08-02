CHEAT SHEET
Kentucky’s Near-Total Abortion Ban Is Reinstated
RE-RESTRICT
Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban was reinstated on Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said, less than two weeks after a court temporarily stopped it from going into effect. A Court of Appeals granted Cameron’s request to have the lower court’s ruling reversed. The case will now head to the state’s Supreme Court, where judges will decide once and for all whether the ban, which only includes exceptions to protect the health of the mother and makes performing an abortion punishable by up to five years in prison, is constitutional. Cameron, who is running for governor, lauded the appeals court’s decision.