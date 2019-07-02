CHEAT SHEET

    Body Falls From Plane, Lands Three Feet From London Sunbather

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Thomas Mukoya

    A man believed to have dropped from the landing gear of a plane landed in a London garden, just three feet from a shocked sunbather. The suspected stowaway is believed to have fallen from a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi that was due to land at London’s Heathrow airport. A neighbor of the man who found the body said he heard a “whomp” noise, so he looked out of a window and saw the body and “blood all over the walls of the garden.” He said that his neighbor was “very shaken” by the incident. Describing the victim, he said: “One of the reasons his body was so intact was because his body was an ice block.” Kenya Airways confirmed a bag, water, and food were found in the landing-gear compartment on the aircraft when it landed.

