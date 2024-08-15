City Roiled by ‘Horrendous’ Statue of Olympic Champion

Newly erected statues in the Kenyan city of Eldoret have elicited so much backlash that officials conducted an overnight mission to have them removed before a major event, according to local outlets.

The sculptures, one of which was apparently built to depict Kenyan Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, were part of preparations made to celebrate Eldoret’s official transition from town to city. A ceremony marking the change in status was held on Thursday, and featured an appearance by Kenyan President William Ruto.

But it didn’t all go according to plan. The monuments were met with immediate outcry, confusion, and mockery when they were unveiled just days before the event.

The sculpture of Kipyegon in particular was widely criticized by Kenyan X users, with one referring to it as a “horrendous, shameful and disrespectful” tribute to Kipyegon, who holds a world record in the 1,500m running event.

Some even went so far as to advise Kipyegon to “sue the county government of Uasin Gishu” in social media posts circulated by Kenyan media outlets. The statue left some wondering who it was even meant to represent, though most observers appear to have landed on 30-year-old Kipyegon.

Another statue that was propped up ahead of the ceremony featured a giant corn plant. The internet did not take too kindly to that monument either.

The artworks’ residency on the streets of Eldoret was ultimately short-lived. The BBC reported that they were taken down overnight, hours before the president made his visit.

Other than that little hiccup, the ceremony on Thursday appeared to go on without a hitch. President Ruto conferred the municipality to city status at a local sports club, making Eldoret Kenya’s fifth official city.

The governor of Kenya’s Uasin Gishu County, who was also in attendance, said he was looking forward to the “opportunities that the city will bring to us.”

“We know we will attract investors from all over the world. We need to package ourselves in a way that the whole world knows we are here.”