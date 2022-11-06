Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi Wins New York City Marathon in Her Major Race Debut
COMING IN HOT
Sharon Lokedi won the New York City marathon on Sunday, clocking in at 2:23:23, one of the fastest times the course has ever seen. The 28-year-old Kenyan had been named a 10-time All American and had earned the title of NCAA champion for the 10,000 meter race in 2018, but Sunday proved Lokedi’s debut at the the five-borough race. She picked up her pace in the final three miles, breaking away from the pack in the Central Park stretch and surging past Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, winning by seven seconds. Salpeter placed second, with the reigning world champion, with Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase coming in third. Three Americans finished in the top 10, including Aliphine Tuliamuk in 7th place, Emma Bates behind her, and Nell Rojas in 10th.