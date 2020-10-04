Kenzo Takada, First Japanese Designer To Break Onto The Paris Fashion Scene, Dies of COVID-19 At 81

Read it at CNN
Famed Paris-based Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada died on Sunday of COVID-19 complications per a spokesperson from his most recent luxury brand, K-3, launched in January this year. Takada, who founded his eponymous brand Kenzo in the 70s, was the first Japanese designer to break into the Paris fashion scene. He sold Kenzo to the global luxury group LVMH in 1993. Takada passed away at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France at the age of 81. “Kenzo Takada was incredibly creative; with a stroke of genius, he imagined a new artistic and colourful story combining East and West—his native Japan and his life in Paris,” said Jonathan Bouchet Manheim, K-3's chief executive.