Model Scout Eyes Teen Rejected by Six Flags Over Dreadlocks
A Texas teen’s viral story of being rejected for a job at Six Flags because of his dreadlocks has a silver lining. A top executive at IMG Models saw a photo of 17-year-old Kerion Washington, of Fort Worth, and reached out to his mother, The Dallas Morning News reports. Now he’s in training with a local agency and working toward a big-time modeling career. “I hope he’s successful and able to have a platform to use his voice to talk about things that mean something to him, because he will be put in those positions,” IMF head of development Corrie Caster told the newspaper. Six Flags says it has since changed its policy and now allows male employees to wear dreadlocks.