3 Americans Go Missing While Sailing From Mexico to San Diego

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Three Americans sailing from Mexico to San Diego have not been seen since April 4, and the Mexican Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for them. Kerry O’Brien, her husband Frank O’Brien, and William Gross were supposed to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 but there is no record of their vessel, Ocean Bound, arriving, according to Reuters. “Kerry, Frank and Bill are all experienced sailors, Bill has over 50 years of sailing experience and is an extremely talented coastal cruiser,” Kerry’s brother posted on Facebook. “Kerry and Frank have 20 years sailing together and both hold Captains licenses with the US Coast Guard.”