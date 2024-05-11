Kerry Kennedy on ‘Dangerous’ Brother RFK Jr.’s Run for President
FAMILY MATTERS
Kerry Kennedy has spoken out about her brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ‘dangerous’ bid for the White House and why her family is supporting Joe Biden. She tells The Guardian that the collective decision involved “a lot of texts and emails and phone calls and ‘let’s do that’”. “There’s my brother Bobby and one cousin but 100 percent of everybody else endorsed Joe Biden,” she said. With polls showing RFK Jr. commanding about 10 percent of the vote, he and running mate Nicole Shanahan could impact the final election result. “We need every voter who’s thinking of voting for a third party to vote instead for Biden because otherwise it’s like you’re throwing a vote to Trump and that’s a disaster,” she said. Kennedy refused to be drawn on her brother’s controversial views, including his anti-vaxx position, saying “I don’t think that matters because he can’t win,” she said. “It’s irrelevant what he says about any given subject. It’s a nonentity. He can’t get 270 electoral votes. The only question is not where he stands on a particular issue but what’s his impact on the campaign, and that to me is dangerous because this election, just like every other presidential, is going to be razor thin and we can’t afford to lose one vote—not one.”